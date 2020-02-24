City of Orlando announces campaign website in competition to host World Cup games

click to enlarge

five World Cup matches Orlando hosted at the Citrus Bowl in 1994 dominated by heat and humidity

estimated potential economic impact in excess of $400 million.

click to enlarge Photo via Jason Siegel/Twitter

Greater Orlando Sports Commission CEO Jason Siegel discusses Orlando’s 2026 World Cup pursuit at Soccerex

Greater Orlando Sports Commission, Orange County and Orlando City Soccer Club, have formed a coalition behind the new website to sell FIFA and the rest of the world on having the tourney in town. The Greater Orlando Host City Candidate effort, or GO26, offers a long list

of past soccer events held in the city.















"The world’s greatest sporting event belongs in one of the world’s most beloved destinations," reads the city's tweet announcing the site.

click to enlarge Screenshot of Orlando2026.com

The world’s greatest sporting event belongs in one of the world’s most beloved destinations.@GreaterORLSport’s host city candidate website launches today at https://t.co/0BUDqmbFOb.



We’re ready to make @Orlando_2026 happen! #GO26 #Orlando2026 pic.twitter.com/lc9R1WaA5N — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) February 24, 2020