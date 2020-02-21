Friday, February 21, 2020
Rare, local beers abound at Central Florida Brewers Guild Festival in Orlando this weekend
Posted
By Isabella Marchetta
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 2:21 PM
The Central Florida Brewers Guild
Festival is a little different than your average festival, mostly because long lines won’t be a problem. Ace Cafe hosts a locals-only festival featuring specialty, once-in-a-blue-moon rare beers from Central Florida breweries.
The festival includes more than 25 breweries for all your sudsy desires. Admission includes a sampler cup, live music and crafty hangs. All proceeds from the festival go toward supporting the Central Florida Ale Trail. Abs are cool and all, but have you tried beer?
Saturday, Feb. 22, 1-5 p.m. | Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St. | 407-996-6686 | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $40
Tags: breweries, beer, festivals, brewing, alcohol, Orlando Florida, Image
