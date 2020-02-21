Orlando's state attorney and public defender partner with Morgan firm to start bail fund for poor people

As a way to help poor people who have committed nonviolent offenses pay bail, the offices of Ayala and 9th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Bob Wesley announced Thursday the creation of the Community Bail Fund, in partnership with the Morgan & Morgan law firm. The firm said it would match the first $250,000 raised for the fund.



“Many choose to plead guilty to crimes they did not commit in order to receive a reduced sentence to regain their freedom quickly,” Wesley told the Associated Press “Many choose to plead guilty to crimes they did not commit in order to receive a reduced sentence to regain their freedom quickly,” Wesley“These convictions follow an individual for the rest of their lives and impacts their ability to retain employment and housing.”

"The cash bail system has created a structure where people of means are treated fairly and [the] poor are unduly penalized for their circumstances," said Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.