Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando's state attorney and public defender partner with Morgan firm to start bail fund for poor people

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge 9th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Bob Wesley and State Attorney Aramis Ayala - PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF STATE ATTORNEY, ARAMIS D. AYALA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Office of State Attorney, Aramis D. Ayala/Facebook
  • 9th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Bob Wesley and State Attorney Aramis Ayala
"The cash bail system has created a structure where people of means are treated fairly and [the] poor are unduly penalized for their circumstances," said Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

As a way to help poor people who have committed nonviolent offenses pay bail, the offices of Ayala and 9th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Bob Wesley announced Thursday the creation of the Community Bail Fund, in partnership with the Morgan & Morgan law firm. The firm said it would match the first $250,000 raised for the fund.

“Many choose to plead guilty to crimes they did not commit in order to receive a reduced sentence to regain their freedom quickly,” Wesley told the Associated Press. “These convictions follow an individual for the rest of their lives and impacts their ability to retain employment and housing.”

Ending the issue of the cash bail system might be as simple as ending cash bail. Critics of bail reform cite the reason the bail system began: to ensure that people show up to court. But failure to appear rates don't account for some people who aren't on the run but miss court for the same reason they can't pay bail – because they are poor, homeless or mentally ill.

In 2018, Ayala said she would no longer request bail for lower-level crimes. It's one of a few noble battles Ayala has undertaken, like her blanket decision to no longer seek the death penalty, crossing then-Gov. Rick Scott, and standing her ground until Gov. Ron DeSantis removed her from a murder case. Ayala will not seek re-election.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trespasser at Orlando theme parks under investigation after posting YouTube videos Read More

  2. Marc Maron has some thoughts on Orlando and Tampa: 'Bad food, we had bad food in Florida' Read More

  3. A new, right-wing Florida coffee shop called 'Conservative Grounds' opens this weekend Read More

  4. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation