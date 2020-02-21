Orlando's Redlight Redlight to host Red Hot Super Bangin’ chili cook-off this weekend

The Orlando Chili Cook-Off may have moved to November for 2020, but Redlight Redlight is stepping up to fill the peppery stew-shaped hole in your heart this weekend with their Red Hot Super Bangin’ Chili Off.Bring your best recipe to Redlight to have it judged in five different categories by a panel of judges, or just show up and taste everyone else’s work to help determine the Fan Favorite award. Plenty of beer will be on hand to help soothe the burning sensation in and around your mouth area.

