Friday, February 21, 2020

Orlando's Redlight Redlight to host Red Hot Super Bangin’ chili cook-off this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DEREK RAMSEY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Derek Ramsey/Wikimedia Commons

The Orlando Chili Cook-Off may have moved to November for 2020, but Redlight Redlight is stepping up to fill the peppery stew-shaped hole in your heart this weekend with their Red Hot Super Bangin’ Chili Off.

Bring your best recipe to Redlight to have it judged in five different categories by a panel of judges, or just show up and taste everyone else’s work to help determine the Fan Favorite award. Plenty of beer will be on hand to help soothe the burning sensation in and around your mouth area.

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 | Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive | $5 | redlightredlightbeerparlour.com

Event Details Redlight's Red Hot Super Bangin' Chili Off
@ Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Feb. 23, 4-6 p.m.
Price: $5
Events
Map

Location Details Redlight Redlight
Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
407-893-9832
6pm-2am Monday-Sunday
Bar/Pub
Map

