Metal grandpa Brian Posehn will thrash it out in Mills 50 on Sunday

Brian Posehn (in all his nerdy glory) is coming to Orlando's Orange Studio in support of his upcoming comedy metal album,. Posehn has kept himself busy over the years; between guest-starring on shows likeand, starring in two half-hour comedy specials, and writing his first book,, it’s no wonder the dude’s constantly on tour. Not to mention he’s lent a hand in penning severalcomics (no, seriously – he’s probably the coolest nerd alive). And sure, he’s made the occasional fart joke and even admitted to going to Disneyland without his son, but who’s to say the stand-up comic won’t bring some new flavor to O-Town?9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 | The Orange Studio, 1121 N. Mills Ave. | 407-760-5951 | facebook.com/norsekorea | $20-$23

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press