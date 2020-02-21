Metal grandpa Brian Posehn will thrash it out in Mills 50 on Sunday

click to enlarge
Brian Posehn photo by Seth Olenick
Brian Posehn (in all his nerdy glory) is coming to Orlando's Orange Studio in support of his upcoming comedy metal album, Grandpa Metal
. Posehn has kept himself busy over the years; between guest-starring on shows like Friends, New Girl
and Seinfeld
, starring in two half-hour comedy specials, and writing his first book, Forever Nerdy
, it’s no wonder the dude’s constantly on tour. Not to mention he’s lent a hand in penning several Deadpool
comics (no, seriously – he’s probably the coolest nerd alive). And sure, he’s made the occasional fart joke
and even admitted to going to Disneyland without his son, but who’s to say the stand-up comic won’t bring some new flavor to O-Town?
9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 | The Orange Studio, 1121 N. Mills Ave. | 407-760-5951 | facebook.com/norsekorea | $20-$23
When: Sun., Feb. 23, 9 p.m.
Price:
$20-$23
