Eat, drink and be magic in Lake Eola this weekend at the Downtown Food and Wine Fest

Lake Eola Park becomes a gastronomic wonderland this weekend as the Downtown Food & Wine Fest returns. Mouth-watering dishes from 30 of Orlando’s most recognizable restaurants are on the menu, along with wine from domestic and international vintners. Music stages are headlined by pop acts Neon Trees and Magic!, and this year the festival is going cashless – don your RFID wristband to access all the goodies and feel like you're in the future. Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; $15-$200; downtownfoodandwinefest.com.

