Friday, February 21, 2020
Eat, drink and be magic in Lake Eola this weekend at the Downtown Food and Wine Fest
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 1:19 PM
click to enlarge
-
photo courtesy of the artist
-
Neon Trees headlines the Downtown Food & Wine Fest Feb. 22-23, 2020
Lake Eola Park becomes a gastronomic wonderland this weekend as the Downtown Food & Wine Fest returns. Mouth-watering dishes from 30 of Orlando’s most recognizable restaurants are on the menu, along with wine from domestic and international vintners. Music stages are headlined by pop acts Neon Trees and Magic!, and this year the festival is going cashless – don your RFID wristband to access all the goodies and feel like you're in the future. Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St.; $15-$200; downtownfoodandwinefest.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Lake Eola Park
195 N. Rosalind Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 12-9 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 23, 12-7 p.m.
Price:
$15-$200
Events
Tags: food events, wine events, things to do in Orlando, Lake Eola, downtown Orlando, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.