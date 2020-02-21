The Heard

Friday, February 21, 2020

The Heard

Ancient Egypt-obsessed metallers Nile announce return to Orlando this autumn

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NILE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Nile/Facebook
Anubis be praised! Egyptian mythology-loving death metal maestros Nile have announced a return to Orlando this fall as one of the last couple shows of a massive North American tour kicking off in late September. The band will be touring once again behind newest album Vile Nilotic Rites.

Nile ftontman Karl Sanders explained the simple logic behind this newest tour: "The members of Nile had such a blast with all of our Nile fans on the recent USA tour supporting the Vile Nilotic Rites album that we decided to hit it again!"

Nile play Soundbar on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


