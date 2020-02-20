Country star Luke Combs to play Orlando 'in the round' in November

Young country star Luke Combs has added a number of new dates to his "What You See Is What You Get" tour, and Orlando is now on the itinerary, with a date set for November. Combs, inspired by Garth Brooks' live shows, is presenting the fall leg of this tour "in the round"to bring a club-like intimacy to arena environs.
