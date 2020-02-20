The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

The Heard

Bollywood crossover icon A.R. Rahman returns to Orlando in June

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 2:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DR. PHILLIPS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips/Facebook
Iconic Bollywood composer A.R. Rahman is set to return to Orlando in June as part of a North American tour kicking off in late May. Florida fans of the soundtrack maestro have only this one chance to see Rahman in the state, as of this writing.

The Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack mastermind is currently working on an ambitious "We Are the World"-style song project called "Hands Around the World" to raise awareness of climate change. Artists as varied as Cody Simpson, Natasha Bedingfield and Akon are participating.

A.R. Rahman headlines the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Marc Maron has some thoughts on Orlando and Tampa: 'Bad food, we had bad food in Florida' Read More

  2. A new, right-wing Florida coffee shop called 'Conservative Grounds' opens this weekend Read More

  3. Trespasser at Orlando theme parks under investigation after posting YouTube videos Read More

  4. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. George Zimmerman sues Democratic presidential candidates over Trayvon Martin birthday tweet Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation