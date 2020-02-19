The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The Heard

Turkish gothic band She Past Away to play exclusive Florida show in Orlando in September

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click image PHOTO BY MARILIA PHOTOPOULOU COURTESY SHE PAST AWAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Marilia Photopoulou courtesy She Past Away/Facebook
Crossover Turkish post-punk stars She Past Away are returning to Florida later this year, still riding high on their sell-out show in Tampa last year. Like last time around, they're only playing one show in the Sunshine State, but this time around it's at the Abbey right here in Orlando.

Besides selling shows out left and right on their U.S jaunts, the duo are also the beneficiaries of a reissue campaign from venerable domestic industrial label Metropolis Records, making their records readily available to stateside audiences. The band's sound is cold, lean, minimal and, crucially, catchy as hell. Definitely ones to watch for fans of the gothic persuasion.

She Past Away headline the Abbey on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.





Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  3. Disney has big plans for Tomorrowland beyond Tron. Here's everything we know right now Read More

  4. Marc Maron has some thoughts on Orlando and Tampa: 'Bad food, we had bad food in Florida' Read More

  5. Insomniac addresses the future of EDC Orlando, and it could mean good news for the city's music scene Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation