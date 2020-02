Turkish gothic band She Past Away to play exclusive Florida show in Orlando in September

Crossover Turkish post-punk stars She Past Away are returning to Florida later this year, still riding high on their sell-out show in Tampa last year. Like last time around, they're only playing one show in the Sunshine State, but this time around it's at the Abbey right here in Orlando.Besides selling shows out left and right on their U.S jaunts, the duo are also the beneficiaries of a reissue campaign from venerable domestic industrial label Metropolis Records, making their records readily available to stateside audiences. The band's sound is cold, lean, minimal and, crucially, catchy as hell. Definitely ones to watch for fans of the gothic persuasion. She Past Away headline the Abbey on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

