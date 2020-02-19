The Gist

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Is It Fair To Make A Squirrel Water Ski? Some Say No!

Two things. One, did you know that the water skiing squirrel is still touring in 2020? Secondly, did you know the furry little guy is at the center of a wildlife argument over the treatment of grey squirrels? - LINK

Guess what Toy Story, you're about to get some company. With Star Wars successfully launched, Disney is now reportedly turning it's attention to an area dedicated solely to Pixar films. - LINK



Holy Birdseye Batman! Did you see the flock of birds caught on radar? - LINK

There have been reports of security issues with the popular RING cameras. However, local law enforcement still believe in their effectiveness in fighting neighborhood crime. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


