Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Cops want to talk to this guy after he posted video of himself breaking into area theme parks after hours. Smart, right? - LINK And the line up at MegaCon Orlando keeps getting better! Check out who's just been added. - LINK If you love a cool atmosphere and great free music, head to Sanford this weekend for Porchfest. - LINK A legend in the music industry will grace the Dr. Phillip's stage tomorrow night. - LINK

