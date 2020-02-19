The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

HINT: If You Break The Law, Don't Post It On Social

Cops want to talk to this guy after he posted video of himself breaking into area theme parks after hours. Smart, right? - LINK

And the line up at MegaCon Orlando keeps getting better! Check out who's just been added. - LINK



If you love a cool atmosphere and great free music, head to Sanford this weekend for Porchfest. - LINK

A legend in the music industry will grace the Dr. Phillip's stage tomorrow night. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trespasser at Orlando theme parks under investigation after posting YouTube videos Read More

  2. Marc Maron has some thoughts on Orlando and Tampa: 'Bad food, we had bad food in Florida' Read More

  3. A new, right-wing Florida coffee shop called 'Conservative Grounds' opens this weekend Read More

  4. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation