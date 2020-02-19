Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
HINT: If You Break The Law, Don't Post It On Social
Cops want to talk to this guy after he posted video of himself breaking into area theme parks after hours. Smart, right? - LINK
And the line up at MegaCon Orlando keeps getting better! Check out who's just been added. - LINK
If you love a cool atmosphere and great free music, head to Sanford this weekend for Porchfest. - LINK
A legend in the music industry will grace the Dr. Phillip's stage tomorrow night. - LINK
