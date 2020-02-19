Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Bloggytown

George Zimmerman sues Democratic presidential candidates over Trayvon Martin birthday tweet

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA JOEL GILBERT/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Joel Gilbert/YouTube
George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in Sanford on Feb. 26, 2012, has filed suit against presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for posting tweets about Martin on Feb. 5, which would have been his 25th birthday.

The lawsuit argues, though the tweets never mention him by name, the posts unfairly tie him to white supremacy and gun violence.

“Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear? #BlackLivesMatter” said the tweet from Buttigieg.
Zimmerman is seeking damages in the range of $265 million. click to tweet
“My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton [Trayvon’s mother] and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children – especially young Black boys – can grow up safe and free," read the tweet from Warren's account.

Zimmerman's suit, filed by Zimmerman's attorney Larry Klayman, seeks damages in the range of $265 million, reports Newsweek.

Ever since walking free on a second-degree murder charge, Zimmerman has been suing nearly everyone who fought to put him in prison, including Martin's family, their attorney, a witness, and Florida prosecutors. For that suit, filed in December, Zimmerman wanted $100 million in damages for being "wrongly convicted" based on false evidence and testimony.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  3. Disney has big plans for Tomorrowland beyond Tron. Here's everything we know right now Read More

  4. Insomniac addresses the future of EDC Orlando, and it could mean good news for the city's music scene Read More

  5. Dochi and RoyalTea join the East End Market in Audubon Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation