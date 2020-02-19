The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The Heard

Fake Four rapper Ceschi tops a deep bill of left-field Florida talent at Will's Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • photo courtesy of the artist
The one and only Ceschi may top the marquee, but this concert is essentially a jammed showcase for leading alternative rap label Fake Four Inc., probably the most boundary-pushing hip-hop imprint alive with a roster of dazzling diversity.

A fiery collision of hip-hop and folk-punk, a performance by headliner Ceschi is the kind of experience that changes minds and lives. And Canadian indie-pop act Gregory Pepper & His Problems is an example of Fake Four’s genre reach. But even though the Connecticut-based label has a nationwide roster, it is particularly invested in Floridian talent, and this event really highlights that.

Homegrown acts featured this night will be left-field Fort Lauderdale rap genius Bleubird and dynamo Orlando MC E-Turn – both signed to Fake Four – as well as an acoustic set by Juanchi, founding member of outstanding Miami Latin-punk band Zeta. It’ll be a pan-genre slice of the bold, kaleidoscopic world of Fake Four with a sharp Florida edge.

with Gregory Pepper & His Problems, E-Turn, Bleubird, Juanchi | 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12-$15



Event Details Ceschi, E-Turn
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
Price: $12
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map

Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New rumor points to Pixar Pier-style redo heading to Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Apopka preacher and Trump spiritual advisor tells churchgoers to pay her instead of their bills Read More

  3. Disney has big plans for Tomorrowland beyond Tron. Here's everything we know right now Read More

  4. Insomniac addresses the future of EDC Orlando, and it could mean good news for the city's music scene Read More

  5. Marc Maron has some thoughts on Orlando and Tampa: 'Bad food, we had bad food in Florida' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation