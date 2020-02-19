Fake Four rapper Ceschi tops a deep bill of left-field Florida talent at Will's Thursday

click to enlarge
The one and only Ceschi may top the marquee, but this concert is essentially a jammed showcase for leading alternative rap label Fake Four Inc.
, probably the most boundary-pushing hip-hop imprint alive with a roster of dazzling diversity.
A fiery collision of hip-hop and folk-punk, a performance by headliner Ceschi is the kind of experience that changes minds and lives. And Canadian indie-pop act Gregory Pepper & His Problems is an example of Fake Four’s genre reach. But even though the Connecticut-based label has a nationwide roster, it is particularly invested in Floridian talent, and this event really highlights that.
Homegrown acts featured this night will be left-field Fort Lauderdale rap genius Bleubird and dynamo Orlando MC E-Turn – both signed to Fake Four – as well as an acoustic set by Juanchi, founding member of outstanding Miami Latin-punk band Zeta. It’ll be a pan-genre slice of the bold, kaleidoscopic world of Fake Four with a sharp Florida edge.
with Gregory Pepper & His Problems, E-Turn, Bleubird, Juanchi | 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12-$15
