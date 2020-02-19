Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Comic actor Mike Delamont leaves the floral power suit behind for a 'One Night Stand' in Orlando Wednesday
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of the artist
Canadian comedian, playwright and actor Mike Delamont has been a Fringe favorite for years, best known for his recurring God Is a Scottish Drag Queen
series of comic monologues. This week, Delamont revisits Orlando again for a One Night Stand With Mike Delamont
, but leaves the floral power suit behind. Instead, this performance sees Delamont working on three other characters: Italian winemaker Carlo Rossi, Vegas lounge act Jimmy Peekaboo and German polka enthusiast Jurgen Muller. Some of the characters have been sitting in the back of Delamont’s closet for years, but this show contains all new material.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $20-$35
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., Feb. 19, 9 p.m.
Price:
$20-$35
Theater
Tags: theater, orlando fringe, things to do, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.