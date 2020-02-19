Comic actor Mike Delamont leaves the floral power suit behind for a 'One Night Stand' in Orlando Wednesday

Canadian comedian, playwright and actor Mike Delamont has been a Fringe favorite for years, best known for his recurringseries of comic monologues. This week, Delamont revisits Orlando again for a, but leaves the floral power suit behind. Instead, this performance sees Delamont working on three other characters: Italian winemaker Carlo Rossi, Vegas lounge act Jimmy Peekaboo and German polka enthusiast Jurgen Muller. Some of the characters have been sitting in the back of Delamont’s closet for years, but this show contains all new material.9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $20-$35

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press