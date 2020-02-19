The Gist

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Comic actor Mike Delamont leaves the floral power suit behind for a 'One Night Stand' in Orlando Wednesday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM

Canadian comedian, playwright and actor Mike Delamont has been a Fringe favorite for years, best known for his recurring God Is a Scottish Drag Queen series of comic monologues. This week, Delamont revisits Orlando again for a One Night Stand With Mike Delamont, but leaves the floral power suit behind. Instead, this performance sees Delamont working on three other characters: Italian winemaker Carlo Rossi, Vegas lounge act Jimmy Peekaboo and German polka enthusiast Jurgen Muller. Some of the characters have been sitting in the back of Delamont’s closet for years, but this show contains all new material.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $20-$35

