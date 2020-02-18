The Heard

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Sunset Music Festival returns to Central Florida this May with a heavy lineup of EDM and dance music stars

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click image Zomboy - PHOTO COURTESY ZOMBOY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Zomboy/Facebook
  • Zomboy
Sunset Music Festival, or “Sunset 2.0” as it's being rebranded now, dropped its first wave of 2020 artists early Monday, Feb. 17.

All-star DJs and EDM producers like Rezz, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Champagne Drip and Green Velvet are just a handful of artists that will fill the Raymond James Stadium with their deep bass and dance-inducing beats on May 23 and 24.

It’s hard to tell who is exactly headlining this year’s annual celebration of EDM, as SMF opted to have an alphabetically-organized poster, instead of a typical hierarchical lineup with some artists' name more prominently featured than others.

Many of the up-and-coming DJs featured on this year’s Sunset Music Festival have played Tampa recently. Kai Wachi, Valentino Khan and Zomboy are just a few acts who have headlined Tampa Bay shows just in the past year.



If you look closely at the 2020 poster, you can see a small “B2B” in between artist’s names. According to the Tampa Bay Times, this is a new concept that the Sunset Musical Festival brains are testing out (alongside the new “Sunset 2.0” branding), in which DJ’s perform back to back on the same stage.

General admission tickets for both days of SMF start at $159.95 and can be purchased via wl.seetickets.us.

Keep an eye out for Sunset Music Festival’s second round of artist announcements, which might yield the eye-catching, household name of an artist that usually headlines this annual EDM celebration. Let’s just hope another Chainsmokers-level catastrophe doesn’t arise.



