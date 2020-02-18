The Heard

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Primus to pay tribute to Rush with live 'A Tribute to Kings' show in Orlando this June

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 1:10 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY PRIMUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Primus/Facebook
Primus have announced dates for a big North American tour starting in May, and the band's sole Florida appearance on this trek will be here in Orlando. Now, that's notable news enough on its own, but there's more to this particular tour.

These shows, dubbed "A Tribute to Kings," will see Primus covering the 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in full by their musical heroes and inspirations Rush in homage to recently-deceased drummer Neil Peart. Following the Rush set, the band will, naturally, play a full Primus set.

Primus bring the music of Rush to the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 21.


