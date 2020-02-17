Larry Ochs returns to Orlando with his improv-jazz group the Fictive Five in March

Free-jazz wildman and saxophonist Larry Ochs is returning to the City Beautiful soon with his Fictive Five ensemble, an all-star brigade of savvy players that includes Nate Woolley and Harris Eisenstadt. Ochs has become a thankfully familiar face on Orlando stages, appearing in the last couple of years with Nels Cline and his most famous ensemble, the Rova Saxophone Quartet.
