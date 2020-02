Larry Ochs returns to Orlando with his improv-jazz group the Fictive Five in March

click image Photo courtesy Larry Ochs

Free-jazz wildman and saxophonist Larry Ochs is returning to the City Beautiful soon with his Fictive Five ensemble, an all-star brigade of savvy players that includes Nate Woolley and. Ochs has become a thankfully familiar face on Orlando stages, appearing in the last couple of years with Nels Cline and his most famous ensemble, the Rova Saxophone Quartet Fictive Five is a relatively newer outlet for Ochsa free-jazz lifer since the late 1970s with Rova The Fictive Five play the Timucua Arts Foundation on Wednesday, March 4, at 7L30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.