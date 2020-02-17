The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 17, 2020

The Heard

Larry Ochs returns to Orlando with his improv-jazz group the Fictive Five in March

Posted By on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click image Larry Ochs - PHOTO COURTESY LARRY OCHS
  • Photo courtesy Larry Ochs
  • Larry Ochs
Free-jazz wildman and saxophonist Larry Ochs is returning to the City Beautiful soon with his Fictive Five ensemble, an all-star brigade of savvy players that includes Nate Woolley and Harris Eisenstadt. Ochs has become a thankfully familiar face on Orlando stages, appearing in the last couple of years with Nels Cline and his most famous ensemble, the Rova Saxophone Quartet.

Fictive Five is a relatively newer outlet for Ochs  a free-jazz lifer since the late 1970s with Rova – combining improv and Ochs-led compositions all with an unmistakable swing. Newer work from the group is inspired by visual artist William Kentridge and film-makers Wim Wenders and Kelly Reichardt,

The Fictive Five play the Timucua Arts Foundation on Wednesday, March 4, at 7L30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney has big plans for Tomorrowland beyond Tron. Here's everything we know right now Read More

  2. Snake orgy in Lakeland closes portion of city park Read More

  3. Florida man upset he can't bring life-sized Donald Trump cutout to dialysis Read More

  4. Florida asks federal court to continue blocking felons from voting Read More

  5. Florida man with hepatitis A sues Denny's Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation