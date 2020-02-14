Friday, February 14, 2020
Snake orgy in Lakeland closes portion of city park
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 2:01 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via City of Lakeland Parks & Recreation/Facebook
Officials with the City of Lakeland have taped off an area of Lake Hollingsworth after residents noticed a large number of horny snakes.
“Regarding snakes spotted on Lake Hollingsworth near the roundabout,” began a Feb. 13 post on the official City of Lakeland Facebook Parks & Recreation page. “It appears they have congregated for mating. They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them. Once the mating is over they should go their separate ways.”
The snakes appear to be native water snakes. However, some residents have pointed out
that a water moccasin nest was also spotted in the same area.
“While we cannot rule out the presence of other species being in that location or other locations around the lake we believe the water snakes have congregated in that area as they seem to do yearly,” continued the post.
The City of Lakeland has since placed caution tape around the area and has plans to also hang signs warning the public about the snake orgy.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Lakeland snake orgy, wildlife, animals, Florida, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.