'Masked Singer Live' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center in June

The characters are rudimentary (Egg, Ice Cream, Eagle, Panda …), but America loves Fox’s reality game show and singing competitionso much that a live version is touring nationally.Orlando couch potatoes are getting lucky, too, since “The Masked Singer Live” is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Friday, June 26, as part of a 45-city trek across America.Tickets to see the traveling version of the show – in which celebrities in costume conceal their identities from other contestants, panelists and the audience before eventually being unmasked – are on sale starting Feb. 17.If your in-laws lost their shit when Lil’ Wayne and Drew Carey were revealed on the current season ofthen you probably want to consider taking out a predatory pay-day loan to spring for tickets.Tickets to see “The Masked Singer” live at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts can be purchased here.

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press