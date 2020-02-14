'Masked Singer Live' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center in June

Tickets to see the traveling version of the show – in which celebrities in costume conceal their identities from other contestants, panelists and the audience before eventually being unmasked – are on sale starting Feb. 17.
If your in-laws lost their shit when Lil’ Wayne and Drew Carey were revealed on the current season of Masked Singer, then you probably want to consider taking out a predatory pay-day loan to spring for tickets.
Tickets to see “The Masked Singer” live at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts can be purchased here.
