The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 14, 2020

The Heard

'Masked Singer Live' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center in June

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE MASKED SINGER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy The Masked Singer/Facebook
The characters are rudimentary (Egg, Ice Cream, Eagle, Panda …), but America loves Fox’s reality game show and singing competition The Masked Singer so much that a live version is touring nationally.

Orlando couch potatoes are getting lucky, too, since “The Masked Singer Live” is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Friday, June 26, as part of a 45-city trek across America.

Tickets to see the traveling version of the show – in which celebrities in costume conceal their identities from other contestants, panelists and the audience before eventually being unmasked – are on sale starting Feb. 17.

If your in-laws lost their shit when Lil’ Wayne and Drew Carey were revealed on the current season of Masked Singer, then you probably want to consider taking out a predatory pay-day loan to spring for tickets.



Tickets to see “The Masked Singer” live at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Snake orgy in Lakeland closes portion of city park Read More

  2. Florida asks federal court to continue blocking felons from voting Read More

  3. New patent filing reveals something that could shake up Walt Disney World, literally Read More

  4. Jaleo by Chef José Andrés will celebrate first anniversary with 'Paella Block Party' at Disney Springs Read More

  5. Nude Nite Orlando gives you what you really want for Valentine's Day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation