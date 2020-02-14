Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Takin' It All Off For Valentine's Day
Okay, so maybe I mentioned it yesterday but ICYMI - LINK
Do you fancy yourself a matchmaker and do you have a single friend? Head over to the Ivanhoe Brewing Company tonight where you can pitch your single mate! - LINK
Fresh off the heels of the Rally in Tally, hundreds of teachers and students are expected to gather tomorrow (Saturday) at Lake Eola. - LINK
And not to be outdone, the folks at Floridabilt at Church Street Station are throwing a Valentine's Day Murder Masquerade Ball. - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.