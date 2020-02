Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Okay, so maybe I mentioned it yesterday but ICYMI - LINK Do you fancy yourself a matchmaker and do you have a single friend? Head over to the Ivanhoe Brewing Company tonight where you can pitch your single mate! - LINK Fresh off the heels of the Rally in Tally, hundreds of teachers and students are expected to gather tomorrow (Saturday) at Lake Eola. - LINK And not to be outdone, the folks at Floridabilt at Church Street Station are throwing a Valentine's Day Murder Masquerade Ball. - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press