Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 14, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida man upset he can't bring life-sized Donald Trump cutout to dialysis

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM

click image SCREENSHOT VIA SWFL/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via SWFL/YouTube
Dialysis really sucks for everyone involved – the patients, their families and their caregivers. What makes it bearable is the environment, little details like soft lighting and a good-humored medical team.

So leave it to a Florida man in Port St. Lucie to somehow make it worse, by insisting on bringing along his life-sized cardboard photo cutout of President Donald J. Trump, another controversial Florida man, to his dialysis treatment.

Tequesta ABC affiliate WPBF-TV is standing up for just that man, Nelson Gibson, bravely giving a platform to this victim as he faces the grave suppression of his rights.

Gibson said his family can't be present with him during his three-and-a-half-hour kidney treatments, so he started bringing a small framed photo of our pious president for comfort.



After medical staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Port St. Lucie gave him that inch, Gibson took the whole mile, upgrading to a miniature cardboard cutout of himself with Trump – such Trumpian bravado, this guy!

After a few more of his thrice-weekly treatments, Gibson decided to upgrade his "emotional support item" once again, this time to a full-sized cutout of the grinning president, whose policies include separating migrant children from their parents.
click image SCREENSHOT VIA SWFL/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via SWFL/YouTube
On his first visit with the giant item, Gibson says no one said anything to him about it, but things were different on his second visit Saturday.

"They told me it was too much and it wasn't a rally," he told WPBF.

Gibson's son called the facility to find out what the problem was, and was told it was "an issue of safety, infectious disease, which made no sense." Now they feel singled out, because oppression.

"It just feels like bringing something from home to make you comfortable," Gibson said in the interview. He pointed out that another patient brings in bubble wrap to pop during her treatment. He added that he found this support mechanism "nerve-wracking."

"What I would really like to happen is for them not to infringe upon my father's freedom of expression and speech and allow him to bring in the life-size cardboard cutout that takes up less service area than a garbage can," son Eric Gibson said.

"We strongly support the ability of all our patients to express their views," said Fresenius Kidney Care in a statement. "Which includes bringing reasonably sized items into our dialysis centers that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor."

The family told WPBF they aren’t sure when Gibson will return for treatment. Without dialysis to treat kidney failure, toxic wastes and fluid eventually build up in the body, leading to feelings of exhaustion and difficulty breathing, before a slow but relatively painless death.

That's quite the hill to die on.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Snake orgy in Lakeland closes portion of city park Read More

  2. Florida asks federal court to continue blocking felons from voting Read More

  3. New patent filing reveals something that could shake up Walt Disney World, literally Read More

  4. Jaleo by Chef José Andrés will celebrate first anniversary with 'Paella Block Party' at Disney Springs Read More

  5. Nude Nite Orlando gives you what you really want for Valentine's Day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation