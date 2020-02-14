The Heard

Friday, February 14, 2020

The Heard

Alt-rockers Better Than Ezra to play exclusive gig at Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Sessions this month

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BETTER THAN EZRA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Better Than Ezra/Facebook
Nineties alt-rockers Better Than Ezra are set to be the next headliners for the intimate Velvet Sessions show series at Universal's Hard Rock Hotel. And this isn't even part of a tour, this is a one-off just for Orlando. You've got a couple of weeks to re-learn the lyrics to Good and "Desperately Wanting" for maximum sing-along action.

Better Than Ezra headline the Velvet Sessions at Hard Rock Hotel on Friday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


