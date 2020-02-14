Alt-rockers Better Than Ezra to play exclusive gig at Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Sessions this month

Nineties alt-rockers Better Than Ezra are set to be the next headliners for the intimate Velvet Sessions show series at Universal's Hard Rock Hotel. And this isn't even part of a tour, this is a one-off just for Orlando. You've got a couple of weeks to re-learn the lyrics to Good and "Desperately Wanting" for maximum sing-along action.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.