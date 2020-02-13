OG reggae upsetter Lee "Scratch" Perry plays Orlando fresh on heels of his first Billboard #1 spot ever

click to enlarge Lee "Scratch" Perry

Lee "Scratch" Perry

Lee "Scratch" Perry at the Social

Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew at the Social

Lee "Scratch" Perry at the Social

Lee "Scratch" Perry at the Social

A few others may be able to also qualify as a living musical legend, but absolutely no one save for the singularcan claim to be the freak lion king of reggae’s wild side. Lacing the institution’s sacramental ganja withhis tripped-out tendencies have warped the edges of reggae for over a half century. A figure as visionary as he is outlandish, Perry’s influence has profound historical reach far beyond his native reggae and on into the worlds ofThere’s a pileup of reasons to hope his latest Orlando appearance would lean morethan straight reggae. As a certified pioneer in the genre, dub is where Scratch’s brilliant living color shines brightest and weirdest. Besides that, though, he’s arriving on the momentum of the recently releasedThe dub counterpart to his other strong 2019 albumit’s a work that’s not only superior but has scored the octogenarian the(Reggae Albums Chart) of his 60-year career.Well, dub is indeed mostly how Perry’s show skewed, with the band holding down the groove deep and steady while he dropped his outer-orbit, stream-of-consciousness vocalizations in smoke-thick reverb.That band wasa trad-reggae group from South Florida that’s backing and opening up for Perry on the Florida leg of this tour. They’re a solid unit that gave sturdy frame for the original Upsetter to just be his flamboyant, eccentric self and hold court. And so we basked in the strange radiance of aShine on, Scratch.