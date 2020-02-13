Thursday, February 13, 2020
Jaleo by Chef José Andrés will celebrate first anniversary with 'Paella Block Party' at Disney Springs
An authentic taste of Spain is taking over Disney Springs in March.
To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Jaleo by José Andrés, a Spanish restaurant known for its tapas and flare, is holding the ultimate Paella Block Party on Saturday, March 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sidewalks in Downtown Disney will be filled with food, music and dance, as the festival showcases traditional and contemporary Spanish culture and cuisine.
Guests will be able to sample four different fire-cooked festival paellas and unlimited tapas (Spain's favorite sharing plate), including Jaleo's signature cones, gazpacho shooters, chicken croquetas, and chistorra envuelta en patata frita (spicy chorizo wrapped in crispy potato).
Guests 21 and up can test their drinking skills on Spain's favorite party-starting challenge, the Porrón contest. That's where drinkers pour wine into their mouths using a glass decanter with a narrow spout, pulling away from their lips to try and pour from as great a height as they can.
The event welcomes people of all ages, offering traditional Flamenco dancers, a live DJ and photo booth. Families with young ones will be happy to learn that children under 10 get to enjoy the festival free of charge.
Tickets start at $40, but the all-inclusive early bird price is $75 and includes Spanish wines, sangria, cocktails and oysters.
It's a chance to revel in a vibrant and diverse atmosphere, where the vision of the Chef Andrés is paired with a celebration and homage to Spanish culture.
