Figurehead to revisit 35 years on the fringe with art show in Orlando this weekend

Figurehead and Jim Faherty had a long run as driving forces in the Orlando underground starting in the mid-1980s, and this weekend there's going to be a celebration to mark 35 years of Faherty and Figurehead's work to make Orlando stranger and a prime destination for like-minded touring weirdos.
Dubbed "Figurehead:35 Years of Spiking Your Senses," this will be both a party (food, drink, DJs) and a visual crash course in Orlando underground history, with live concert photos from our own Jim Leatherman and a heaping helping of gig posters from artists/designers like Eye Noise, Juicy Temples, Stainboy, Gooch and Shayni Howen.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.