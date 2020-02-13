The Heard

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Figurehead to revisit 35 years on the fringe with art show in Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001 - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman
  • Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001
Figurehead and Jim Faherty had a long run as driving forces in the Orlando underground starting in the mid-1980s, and this weekend there's going to be a celebration to mark 35 years of Faherty and Figurehead's work to make Orlando stranger and a prime destination for like-minded touring weirdos.

Dubbed "Figurehead:35 Years of Spiking Your Senses," this will be both a party (food, drink, DJs) and a visual crash course in Orlando underground history, with live concert photos from our own Jim Leatherman and a heaping helping of gig posters from artists/designers like Eye Noise, Juicy Temples, Stainboy, Gooch and Shayni Howen.

Figurehead: 35 Years of Spiking Your Senses happens at Art Services Ink on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. 


