The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Heard

Three-day weekend in Orlando means the return of old-school bass at Ace Cafe

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge generic_rave_adobestock_12080829.jpeg
For those of you who don’t operate on press deadlines and have President’s Day off, this is a three-day weekend. And in Orlando, three-day weekends mean the retro breaks squad is back with another throwback blowout party with the hottest underground DJs of the ’90s. Ace Cafe hosts Devotion 2, the sequel to last year’s huge reunion in the building that used to house legendary electronica hotspot the Edge. This year’s lineup features George Acosta, Dynamix II, Single Cell Orchestra and more. Break out the glowsticks, because this night is going to blow up.

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; $30-$375; devotionparty.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Devotion 2: Planet Soul, George Acosta, Dynamix II, Mike & Charlie, Single Cell Orchestra, Rainbow Bridge and more
@ Ace Cafe
100 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Price: $35-$400
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Ace Cafe
100 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
858-727-3400
Bar/Pub
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With planes, trains, hotels, a hyperloop and more, Virgin is taking over Florida Read More

  2. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  3. Universal announces its own D23-style expo but, like Disney, still shows no love for Orlando Read More

  4. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  5. Disney Cruise Line gives new details on its upcoming, game-changing private Bahamian port of call Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation