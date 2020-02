Three-day weekend in Orlando means the return of old-school bass at Ace Cafe

For those of you who don’t operate on press deadlines and have President’s Day off, this is a three-day weekend. And in Orlando, three-day weekends mean the retro breaks squad is back with another throwback blowout party with the hottest underground DJs of the ’90s. Ace Cafe hosts Devotion 2, the sequel to last year’s huge reunion in the building that used to house legendary electronica hotspot the Edge. This year’s lineup features George Acosta, Dynamix II, Single Cell Orchestra and more. Break out the glowsticks, because this night is going to blow up.6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; $30-$375; devotionparty.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press