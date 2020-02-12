Three-day weekend in Orlando means the return of old-school bass at Ace Cafe

click to enlarge
For those of you who don’t operate on press deadlines and have President’s Day off, this is a three-day weekend. And in Orlando, three-day weekends mean the retro breaks squad is back with another throwback blowout party with the hottest underground DJs of the ’90s. Ace Cafe hosts Devotion 2, the sequel to last year’s huge reunion in the building that used to house legendary electronica hotspot the Edge. This year’s lineup features George Acosta, Dynamix II, Single Cell Orchestra and more. Break out the glowsticks, because this night is going to blow up.
6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; $30-$375; devotionparty.com
.
