Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Swamp jazz guitarist Walter Parks to ramble into the Blue Bamboo Center later this month

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WALTER PARKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Walter Parks/Facebook
Florida native and guitarist Walter Parks has a long and impressive musical resume, including a stint as sideman to legendary guitarist Richie Havens. But Parks is very much a creative force in his own right, and is coming to Florida later this month with a bag full of swampy, jazzy originals and long-lost hollers, work songs and shape-note hymns.

Walter Parks rolls into the Blue Bamboo Center with Rob Curto and Jagoda on Friday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Immerse yourself.


Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


