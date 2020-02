Modular on the Spot brings synthetic sounds to Winter Park's Mead Garden

Last year, the reissue on Sacred Bones of a little-known 1976 electronic LP by Mort Garson of “warm earth music for plants … and the people that love them,” called Mother Earth’s Plantasia, made a pretty big splash in the underground. And even if Modular on the Spot isn’t a direct homage, we’d like to think that the Circuit Church organizers will be channeling Garson’s spirit during this event. They’re taking their modular synths out of their usual preferred nighttime environs – the Nook on Robinson, Stardust Video & Coffee – and dropping them right in the center of Mead Garden. This is a conceptual exercise that we can all enjoy, and get a lil’ Vitamin D to boot. Performers include Berz3rkr, Modal Plane, Pressurewave, Ron Dahl and Void Machine. And, no doubt, a chorus of happily blooming flowers.1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 | Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park | 407-599-2800 | meadgarden.org | free

