Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Luxury cars, unlimited food and wine are just a 'Taste of Baldwin Park'

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOWNTOWN BALDWIN PARK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Downtown Baldwin Park/Facebook
Baldwin Park is really heating up. It's time to get posh while not getting sloshed at the Taste of Baldwin Park, a night out with unlimited food and drinks – and no kids. What more could you ask for?

Of course, Mercedes-Benz of Orlando will be presenting the soirée, on Thursday, Feb. 20, between 6 and 10 p.m. And you heard that right: It's for adults over 21 only.

The delectable tastings will be provided by 35 vendors, with music contributed by the producers of Winter Park Wine & Dine. Benefits from the festival will go to local nonprofit Caring by Sharing United. They provide services to homeless, hungry and sick people.

You can beat the rush with VIP passes, $100 each, which allow guests to arrive at 5:30 p.m. This includes four hours of tasting, shorter lines during the first hour and access to an exclusive area with full-pour wines and unlimited liquor provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka.



Early admission tickets are $70 and also allow guests to arrive at 5:30 p.m., but only include the extra hour of tasting and shorter line privileges. General admission is $60, with 6:30 p.m. entry.

There's even a "VIP experience" for eight people for $1,100, including your choice of two bottles of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut Yellow Label NV, Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Napa, or one of each. That package includes a shared server and a table with water views.

All tickets can be purchased online. Lift your pinky and schedule that Lyft right now.

