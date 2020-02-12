The Heard

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Heard

Indie-Folkfest returns to Orlando's Mennello Museum of American Art

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE MENNELLO MUSEUM
  • Photo courtesy the Mennello Museum
The Mennello Museum of Art presents the sixth annual Indie-Folkfest, which brings together the Central Florida community by celebrating art, food and music from local artists. Vendors like Voodoo Kitchen, Rick’s Dog Deli and Catered by Bruno are gathering around Mennello’s gorgeous lakeside sculpture garden while musicians like Oak Hill Drifters and Beth McKee play the stage. Family, friends and pets are welcome to bask in the City Beautiful’s local art scene. The event itself is free but if you want to reserve your very own picnic area while you watch the performances, it’s $40.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 | Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-246-4278 | mennellomuseum.org | free-$40

