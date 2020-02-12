Hop Along's Frances Quinlan to play solo show in Orlando this May

Frances Quinlan has tread the boards in Orlando before with her superlative indie rock outfit Hop Along, but now Quinlan is stepping out on her own with a new solo album, Likewise, and a solo East Coast tour that includes a return to the City Beautiful. Worth noting as well is that this is the only Florida stop on this tour.
