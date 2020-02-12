Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Florida resident discovers 7-foot alligator in garage
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:12 PM
Photo via North Port Police Department/Facebook
A 7-foot alligator found its way into a Florida residents garage yesterday.
“One local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North Port had a seven-footer trying to catch a ride this afternoon,” said the North Port Police Department in a Facebook post
According to police, the confused gator was safely removed from the garage and crept back into a nearby canal.
Gators finding their way into people's homes isn't that uncommon in Florida. Last May, a 11-foot alligator smashed its way through window
into a Clearwater resident's kitchen.
Photo via North Port Police Department/Facebook
