Florida resident discovers 7-foot alligator in garage

A 7-foot alligator found its way into a Florida residents garage yesterday.“One local resident on Hobblebrush Drive in North Port had a seven-footer trying to catch a ride this afternoon,” said the North Port Police Department in a Facebook post According to police, the confused gator was safely removed from the garage and crept back into a nearby canal.Gators finding their way into people's homes isn't that uncommon in Florida. Last May, a 11-foot alligator smashed its way through window into a Clearwater resident's kitchen.

