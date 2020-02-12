Cupid's Undie Run brings dozens of scantily clad runners to downtown Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge
Most of us enjoy sitting around in our underwear. Well, how about running around in your underwear? For a mile. Outside. With hundreds of other people. Cupid’s Charity is holding their annual Cupid’s Undie Run the day after Valentine’s. This fundraiser aims to aid in the research for a cure for neurofibromatosis, a progressive genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Those afflicted by the rare illness cannot cover their tumors, so the runners go out exposed in their undies as a show of solidarity. Just the event for those philanthropists with an exhibitionist spirit.
Noon Saturday, Feb. 15 | Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. | cupidsundierun.com
| $40
@ Elixir
9 W. Washington St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 12 p.m.
407-947-5025
Price:
$40-$50
Sports: Running and Events: Parties