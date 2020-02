Valentine’s Day can be a bummer if you find yourself without someone to celebrate with. That’s why Will’s Pub and Mike Dunn have teamed up yet again to bring the broken-hearted a night to soothe their pain, or at least commiserate. Black Heart Social Club, billed as “an anti-prom for lovers and losers,” brings together some of the area’s best singer-songwriters for a night of covers of sad-ass songs. Video promos teasing performances like Joshua Jacobs covering Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” have our black hearts aflutter already.8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10; willspub.org

