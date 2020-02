With 117 new ships on the way, Florida's cruise industry faces new competition

click to enlarge Photo via Carnival





Data from the report reveals some developing trends in the ever-evolving industry, with 39 different cruise lines included. With an average capacity of 2,113 passengers and an average tonnage of 82,000, it’s clear that the mega-ships popular with lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival will remain the exception in the industry. More than half of the 117 ships currently in the pipeline have a capacity of fewer than 1,000 passengers. From Virgin to Ritz Carlton, it seems like every major hospitality brand is embracing the cruise industry. While coronavirus has cast uncertainty on the short-term outlook, the long-term projection for the industry is one of exponential growth. According to a new report published by Cruise Industry News , 117 new cruise ships will be delivered within the next seven years.Data from the report reveals some developing trends in the ever-evolving industry, with 39 different cruise lines included. With an average capacity of 2,113 passengers and an average tonnage of 82,000, it’s clear that the mega-ships popular with lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival will remain the exception in the industry.