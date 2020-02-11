Take a look at Florida's natural beauty at the annual Orlando Wetlands Festival

click to enlarge
The City of Orlando is allowing Orlando residents to dive deep into the natural beauty of Orlando’s wetlands by getting up close and personal with native wildlife. At the Orlando Wetlands Festival, guests will find lots of fun for the whole family while learning about the essential efforts to protect Florida’s ecological and water resources. There’s a little something for everyone: a bounce house for children, local food vendors for foodies, and the impossible-to-resist guided hiking trail that shows off the raw beauty of Fort Christmas Historical Park. Critters native to O-Town’s wetlands are included in the events to squeeze the hearts of animal lovers. Live music and presentations sweeten the deal, and the best thing of all is the $0 price tag.
9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 | Fort Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N. Fort Christmas Road, Christmas | 407-568-1706 | orlando.gov
| free
