Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Take a look at Florida's natural beauty at the annual Orlando Wetlands Festival

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge wetlands_festival_adobestock_146047363.jpeg
The City of Orlando is allowing Orlando residents to dive deep into the natural beauty of Orlando’s wetlands by getting up close and personal with native wildlife. At the Orlando Wetlands Festival, guests will find lots of fun for the whole family while learning about the essential efforts to protect Florida’s ecological and water resources. There’s a little something for everyone: a bounce house for children, local food vendors for foodies, and the impossible-to-resist guided hiking trail that shows off the raw beauty of Fort Christmas Historical Park. Critters native to O-Town’s wetlands are included in the events to squeeze the hearts of animal lovers. Live music and presentations sweeten the deal, and the best thing of all is the $0 price tag.

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 | Fort Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N. Fort Christmas Road, Christmas | 407-568-1706 | orlando.gov | free

Location Details Orlando Wetlands Park
East Colonial Drive and South Fort Christmas Road
Elsewhere
Christmas, FL
Park
Map
Location Details Fort Christmas Historical Park and Museum
1300 Fort Christmas Road
Elsewhere
Christmas, FL
407-254-9310
Park
Map
Event Details Orlando Wetlands Festival
@ Fort Christmas Historical Park
1300 Fort Christmas Rd.
Elsewhere
Christmas, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 a.m.
Price: free
Buy Tickets
Events
Map

