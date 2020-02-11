The Heard

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The Heard

Orlando garage-rock icons the Delusionaires make a rare appearance at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge The Delusionaires - PHOTO BY ALOE VERA
  • Photo by Aloe Vera
  • The Delusionaires
Sodden yet snazzy Central Floridian garage-rock icons the Delusionaires are reconvening just in time for Valentine’s weekend to mark 20 years of dapper chaos. The band, counting among its membership scene lifers like Nadeem Khan and Jim Ivy, as well as Artie Mondello and Winthrop Fist, deal in sleazy vintage Vegas aesthetics strapped to unrestrained and wild caveman instrumental grooves. Live shows are equal parts interactive and unhinged. Cupid would want you to do this.

with Shantih Shantih, Bad Spell | 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

Event Details The Delusionaires, Shantih Shantih, Bad Spell
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Price: $10
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map

