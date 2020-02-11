Orlando garage-rock icons the Delusionaires make a rare appearance at Will's Pub this weekend

click to enlarge
Photo by Aloe Vera
The Delusionaires
Sodden yet snazzy Central Floridian garage-rock icons the Delusionaires are reconvening just in time for Valentine’s weekend to mark 20 years of dapper chaos. The band, counting among its membership scene lifers like Nadeem Khan and Jim Ivy, as well as Artie Mondello and Winthrop Fist, deal in sleazy vintage Vegas aesthetics strapped to unrestrained and wild caveman instrumental grooves. Live shows are equal parts interactive and unhinged. Cupid would want you to do this.
with Shantih Shantih, Bad Spell | 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10
