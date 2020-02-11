The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Two Mega Shows Coming To Town

Without a doubt one of the hottest summer concerts to ever come to the city beautiful. - LINK

Okay, so they're not coming "completely" back, as they did last summer,but they're coming close. - LINK

Bring back the free juice at Florida Welcome Centers! That was the cry heard statewide and Florida's senate appears to be listening. - LINK



Hey Floridians, just a reminder!! The deadline for registering to vote is almost here! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With planes, trains, hotels, a hyperloop and more, Virgin is taking over Florida Read More

  2. Universal announces its own D23-style expo but, like Disney, still shows no love for Orlando Read More

  3. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  4. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  5. Disney Cruise Line gives new details on its upcoming, game-changing private Bahamian port of call Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation