Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Tip Jar

Field to Feast event showcases Disney World's top chefs serving locally sourced dishes

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY FIELD TO FEAST
  • Photo courtesy Field to Feast
If you've ever dreamed of dining with Walt Disney World’s finest chefs, you're in luck. Tickets are still available for Edible Orlando magazine's highly anticipated Field to Feast event on Saturday, Feb. 22.

In its seventh year, the event will be held at Long & Scott Farms, where Disney chefs will serve dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Wine, beer and cocktails will also be provided at the open-air soirée, which includes farm tours, live music and a raffle.

The three-hour event isn't cheap, but it's for a good cause. Tickets are $175 each, with all of the proceeds benefiting the Kids Cafe Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. It's an after-school meal service program that provides food to children in need from Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.

This year's lineup consists of chefs from various Disney World hot spots, including:
  • Cinderella's Royal Table
  • Disney Park Events Operations and Premium Events
  • Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
  • Flavor Lab
  • Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort
  • The Hollywood Brown Derby
  • Tiffins
  • Toledo-Tapas Steak & Seafood
  • Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera
  • Amorette’s Patisserie
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Bakery
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Catering.
According to Edible Orlando, guests will also have the opportunity to bring home "something special" from the Ganachery.



The menu is still under wraps for now, but given that the culinary extravaganza has sold out for the past five years, we wouldn't be surprised if it's nothing short of amazing.

The event is 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit edibleorlando.com/field-to-feast-2020.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal announces its own D23-style expo but, like Disney, still shows no love for Orlando Read More

  2. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  3. Expect ticket price increases at Disney World, along with a possible overhaul of FastPass+ Read More

  4. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  5. Grand opening of new Orlando airport 7-Eleven might be a lame Valentine's date, but it could save lives Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation