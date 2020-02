Field to Feast event showcases Disney World's top chefs serving locally sourced dishes

If you've ever dreamed of dining with Walt Disney World’s finest chefs, you're in luck. Tickets are still available formagazine's highly anticipated Field to Feast event on Saturday, Feb. 22.In its seventh year, the event will be held at Long & Scott Farms, where Disney chefs will serve dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Wine, beer and cocktails will also be provided at the open-air soirée, which includes farm tours, live music and a raffle.The three-hour event isn't cheap, but it's for a good cause. Tickets are $175 each, with all of the proceeds benefiting the Kids Cafe Program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida . It's an after-school meal service program that provides food to children in need from Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.This year's lineup consists of chefs from various Disney World hot spots, including:The menu is still under wraps for now, but given that the culinary extravaganza has sold out for the past five years, we wouldn't be surprised if it's nothing short of amazing.The event is 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit edibleorlando.com/field-to-feast-2020

