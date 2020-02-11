The Heard

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The Heard

Belgian industrial legends Front 242 announce tour stop in Central Florida in October

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FRONT 242/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Front 242/Facebook
Belgian EBM icons Front 242 created some of the best dancefloor-fillers during the early-1990s resurgence of industrial music. Earworms like "Headhunter" would get stuck in your head for days. The band enjoyed a good deal of stateside success, even playing the third Lollapalooza tour. And now the group has announced a tour set for later this year with only one Florida stop, in nearby Tampa (also the last show of the tour).

Front 242 headline Tampa's Orpheum on day, Oct. 4, at p.m. Tickets go on sale Valentine's Day. (HINT HINT)


