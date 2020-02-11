Belgian industrial legends Front 242 announce tour stop in Central Florida in October

Belgian EBM icons Front 242 created some of the best dancefloor-fillers during the early-1990s resurgence of industrial music. Earworms like "Headhunter" would get stuck in your head for days. The band enjoyed a good deal of stateside success, even playing the third Lollapalooza tour. And now the group has announced a tour set for later this year with only one Florida stop, in nearby Tampa (also the last show of the tour).
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.