Monday, February 10, 2020

Winter Park's La Hacienda expands into building next door, adds full restaurant and liquor bar

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 9:15 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
After eight months of preparation to create a restaurant and market combo, Mexican taqueria La Hacienda has expanded into the space next door.

Formerly just a supermarket serving fresh food from the counter within, La Hacienda's bright and shiny expansion added a full-service restaurant restaurant next door with a liquor bar. La Hacienda now has a seating capacity of 150 customers.

With a strong customer base, manager Ana Garcia was able to confirm that the expansion was a long time coming. Heavy customer demand and limited kitchen space made the expansion possible.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LA HACIENDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via La Hacienda/Facebook
"We've been working for it for eight months, and finally we were able to open at the end of January," said Garcia.

La Hacienda is known for their irresistible Mexican cuisine, especially their specialty tacos and burritos. Served open-faced with a fresh squeeze of lime, their tacos and flautas (fried tacos) are piled high with all sorts of yummy goodness like sizzling steak and mouthwatering chicken.



If you've got the urge for some authentic Mexican, stop by La Hacienda from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.

