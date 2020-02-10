Winter Park's La Hacienda expands into building next door, adds full restaurant and liquor bar

click to enlarge
After eight months of preparation to create a restaurant and market combo, Mexican taqueria La Hacienda has expanded into the space next door.
Formerly just a supermarket serving fresh food from the counter within, La Hacienda's bright and shiny expansion added a full-service restaurant restaurant next door with a liquor bar. La Hacienda now has a seating capacity of 150 customers.
With a strong customer base, manager Ana Garcia was able to confirm that the expansion was a long time coming. Heavy customer demand and limited kitchen space made the expansion possible.
"We've been working for it for eight months, and finally we were able to open at the end of January," said Garcia.
La Hacienda
is known for their irresistible Mexican cuisine, especially their specialty tacos and burritos. Served open-faced with a fresh squeeze of lime, their tacos and flautas (fried tacos) are piled high with all sorts of yummy goodness like sizzling steak and mouthwatering chicken.
If you've got the urge for some authentic Mexican, stop by La Hacienda from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.
