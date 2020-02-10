Tip Jar

Monday, February 10, 2020

Phoresh Noodles brings Vietnamese flavor to South Chickasaw Trail

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PHORESH NOODLES VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo by Phoresh Noodles via Google Maps
Family-owned Vietnamese restaurant Phoresh Noodles just opened at 2751 S. Chickasaw Trail, and it's bringing all the staples of Vietnamese cuisine to the lands east of Conway.

Located in the old Pizza Roberti space (RIP), Phoresh is a small place filled with big flavor. If you've been on the hunt for a bold yet casual meal, Phoresh has you covered, but get there early — the restaurant has only 19 seats, and specializes in pho, bun, pad thai and fried rice.

For only $8.95, you can spice up your life with some pho or rice vermicelli noodles. Phoresh carefully sources and cooks meals from fresh ingredients daily, according to their Facebook page.

Pho, a staple of Vietnamese culture, and is traditionally prepared with beef or chicken broth, with spices, herbs, noodles and thinly sliced beef or chicken.



Besides "the most flavorful yet authentic pho," Phoresh says they aim to offer the delicious street fare that "people often find in every street corner of Vietnam."

That street fare includes fresh spring and summer rolls, and yum squid topped with sweet and savory Thai chili sauce. Our mouths are watering at the mere thought.

For more information, visit Phoresh online.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY PHORESH NOODLES VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo by Phoresh Noodles via Google Maps


