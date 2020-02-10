The Gist

Monday, February 10, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

A New Safer Airport Option, A Proposed Pod Transit System

A few weeks ago I picked up my son from Orlando International Airport. While I was waiting for him, I pulled into one of the cell lots and was surprised to see what I now know is a growing trend to keep airports safer. - LINK

How would you like to travel from Orlando to Tampa in just a few short minutes? You could if this plan moves forward. - LINK



Thanks Orlando Weekly, we would have helped with this research! Here are their picks for 25 essential Orlando sandwiches you must try! - LINK

If you were one of the hundreds wagging your tail at this weekend's super successful "Paws in the Park" benefiting Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, there's a good chance the Orlando Weekly captured your pic! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

