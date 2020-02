Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

A few weeks ago I picked up my son from Orlando International Airport. While I was waiting for him, I pulled into one of the cell lots and was surprised to see what I now know is a growing trend to keep airports safer. - LINK How would you like to travel from Orlando to Tampa in just a few short minutes? You could if this plan moves forward. - LINK Thanks Orlando Weekly, we would have helped with this research! Here are their picks for 25 essential Orlando sandwiches you must try! - LINK If you were one of the hundreds wagging your tail at this weekend's super successful "Paws in the Park" benefiting Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, there's a good chance the Orlando Weekly captured your pic! - LINK

