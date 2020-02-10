Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
A New Safer Airport Option, A Proposed Pod Transit System
A few weeks ago I picked up my son from Orlando International Airport. While I was waiting for him, I pulled into one of the cell lots and was surprised to see what I now know is a growing trend to keep airports safer. - LINK
How would you like to travel from Orlando to Tampa in just a few short minutes? You could if this plan moves forward. - LINK
Thanks Orlando Weekly, we would have helped with this research! Here are their picks for 25 essential Orlando sandwiches you must try! - LINK
If you were one of the hundreds wagging your tail at this weekend's super successful "Paws in the Park" benefiting Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, there's a good chance the Orlando Weekly captured your pic! - LINK
