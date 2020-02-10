Tip Jar

Monday, February 10, 2020

Kadence offers five-course tasting menu, in tribute to Orlando's dearly departed Kappo

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KADENCE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kadence/Facebook
If you're missing East End Market favorites Kappo and Konbini right about now, you're going to want to drop everything and get a load of this.

Lordfer Lalicon, Mark Berdin and Jennifer Bañagale — the trio behind Kappo and Konbini at East End Market — are paying homage to their original sushi concept by offering a five-course tasting menu at their newest venture, Kadence.

For a limited time, Kadence is offering a $55 tasting with seatings at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. In February, the tasting is only offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but if you miss your chance this month, the menu is available for a longer period in March from Tuesday to Saturday. The offer runs until April.

Reservations are required for the nine-seat sushi bar, and they fill up fast — all of the two-seat February slots are already taken, but if you act quickly enough, you can secure your spot for March. Reservations open on the first of the month for the following month and, while sales are final, these hot seats are transferable.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KADENCE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kadence/Facebook
The owners of the Audubon Park omakase restaurant trained in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City and London, so it's no wonder their dishes are such a commodity. According to their event description on Tock, the limited tasting menu will consist of bounties from the land and sea.



Kadence, however, seems to be keeping the specific tasting menu under wraps, as it's nowhere to be found online (unless, you know, a guest happens to snap a quick pic). One can assume it consists of signature ingredients like medai (blue nose), hata (Japanese grouper) and baby kanpachi (Japanese amberjack) among other surprises.

Like their all-black building with no signage, the mystery behind the menu definitely feeds the hype for this limited-time offer. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Kadence online.

