Monday, February 10, 2020
Band of the Week: Sad Halen
Posted
By Jason Ferguson
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM
click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Sad Halen
.
Sad Halen is playing Will's Pub on Feb. 10 wih Timelost and Witchbender.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Ziggy plays guitar and sings, Sarah is on bass and vocals, and Ben plays the drums.
When did the band form?
October 2017
Currently available releases:
We recently released our ep, titled Frens
.
Websites
:
Instagram
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words
:
Shoegazer, Fuzzed Out Dream Punk
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Lil’ Indies with Transkam and Dearest. Amazing talent, amazing audience in an intimate space, and it’s the first time any band asked for a group photo of everyone after a show.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Dearest, because Tracy is our shoegaze brother from another mother.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Music is subjective, and everyone hears it in their own way. We don’t want to correct people. That said, many people have the misconception that we’re not approachable at shows. Local music is about community, and show patrons are just as much a part of the scene as bands and promoters. We play shows to connect with that scene, so come hang with us!
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite thing is how supportive and positive people are. We love playing shows because the promoters and bands we work with are all genuinely nice and fun to hang with. Least favorite thing is the lack of house shows and smaller, DIY venues. Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s are filling that need as best they can, but we’d like to see more.
Any big news to share?
We’ll be releasing two new songs that we recorded with Bob Hershberger online as a single/B side. Look for it soon!
Tags: sad Halen, band of the week, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.