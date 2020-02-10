The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

The Heard

Band of the Week: Sad Halen

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge sad_halen.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Sad Halen.

Sad Halen is playing Will's Pub on Feb. 10 wih Timelost and Witchbender.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
Ziggy plays guitar and sings, Sarah is on bass and vocals, and Ben plays the drums.



When did the band form?
October 2017

Currently available releases:
We recently released our ep, titled Frens.
Websites:
Instagram
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
Shoegazer, Fuzzed Out Dream Punk

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Lil’ Indies with Transkam and Dearest. Amazing talent, amazing audience in an intimate space, and it’s the first time any band asked for a group photo of everyone after a show.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? Dearest, because Tracy is our shoegaze brother from another mother.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Music is subjective, and everyone hears it in their own way. We don’t want to correct people. That said, many people have the misconception that we’re not approachable at shows. Local music is about community, and show patrons are just as much a part of the scene as bands and promoters. We play shows to connect with that scene, so come hang with us!

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite thing is how supportive and positive people are. We love playing shows because the promoters and bands we work with are all genuinely nice and fun to hang with. Least favorite thing is the lack of house shows and smaller, DIY venues. Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s are filling that need as best they can, but we’d like to see more.

Any big news to share?
We’ll be releasing two new songs that we recorded with Bob Hershberger online as a single/B side. Look for it soon!

Tags: , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hey, Florida: Feb. 18 is the deadline to register to vote, or change parties, before the primaries Read More

  2. Expect ticket price increases at Disney World, along with a possible overhaul of FastPass+ Read More

  3. 'Plastic monster' trolling Florida Publix stores to highlight the retailer's plastics problem Read More

  4. Grand opening of new Orlando airport 7-Eleven might be a lame Valentine's date, but it could save lives Read More

  5. Fisherman catches door of SpaceX capsule off Daytona Beach Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation