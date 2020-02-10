Band of the Week: Sad Halen

Just the facts:

<a href="http://sadhalen.bandcamp.com/track/orange-blossom">Orange Blossom by SAD HALEN</a>

Five questions:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youZiggy plays guitar and sings, Sarah is on bass and vocals, and Ben plays the drums.October 2017We recently released our ep, titledShoegazer, Fuzzed Out Dream PunkLil’ Indies with Transkam and Dearest. Amazing talent, amazing audience in an intimate space, and it’s the first time any band asked for a group photo of everyone after a show.Dearest, because Tracy is our shoegaze brother from another mother.Music is subjective, and everyone hears it in their own way. We don’t want to correct people. That said, many people have the misconception that we’re not approachable at shows. Local music is about community, and show patrons are just as much a part of the scene as bands and promoters. We play shows to connect with that scene, so come hang with us!Favorite thing is how supportive and positive people are. We love playing shows because the promoters and bands we work with are all genuinely nice and fun to hang with. Least favorite thing is the lack of house shows and smaller, DIY venues. Uncle Lou’s and Grumpy’s are filling that need as best they can, but we’d like to see more.We’ll be releasing two new songs that we recorded with Bob Hershberger online as a single/B side. Look for it soon!