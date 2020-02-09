The Heard

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Will's Pub appearance by Horse Jumper of Love also brings peeks at new Orlando bands Daisy-Chain and Future Ghost

Posted By on Sun, Feb 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Horse Jumper of Love, Daisy Chain and Future Ghost at Will’s Pub, Feb. 6

The featured import of the latest Ugly Orange concert was Run for Cover Records band Horse Jumper of Love. Heroes of the Boston house-show scene, they’re a slowcore band who are more than just bummer strummers.
click to enlarge Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub
Their songs are overcast emotion rendered in slo-mo, occasionally rising from the torpor in swelling crests of guitar fuzz. It’s music that comes over you like codeine and, well, Codeine. Although certainly very atmospheric, they do more than just hover. Their sleepwalking features twists and left turns that evoke some choice 1990s indie rock.
click to enlarge Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub
Somewhat more stripped than their recordings, HJOL’s live arrangement gave particular emphasis to their interesting melodic detailing and the vocal emotion of singer-guitarist Dimitri Giannopoulos. It was a juxtaposition of mood and sonics that cast a state of hypnotic suspension that works the dynamic between light and heavy. And for a generally quiet band, the applause came loud.
click to enlarge Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Horse Jumper of Love at Will's Pub
As the forward-looking promoters at Ugly Orange are laudably wont to do, the rest of the night’s bill was a showcase of fresh local talent with looks at a couple new notable acts.
click to enlarge Daisy-Chain at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Daisy-Chain at Will's Pub
Particularly promising were young Orlando band Daisy-Chain, one of the most distinctive new prospects to sprout up lately. Steeped in the aesthetics of classic alternative, they’re an arty blend of jangle-pop and post-punk, even looking the part like a living snapshot of the early 1980s UK underground. Watch for them.
click to enlarge Daisy-Chain at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Daisy-Chain at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Daisy-Chain at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Daisy-Chain at Will's Pub
Also playing were Future Ghost, another brand-new local act – so new, in fact, that they didn’t yet have enough band material to constitute an opening set. Even though they performed as a big sextet, the band revolves around the creative duo of Jake Ellis and Kat Albanese. Their set was a grab bag of Future Ghost songs and their individual material under the respective names Jake Ellis and Coach Kit.
click to enlarge Future Ghost at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Ghost at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Future Ghost at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Ghost at Will's Pub
The Future Ghost material benefits from their combination of melodic sensibilities and coed vocal chemistry. Live, they paint their airborne melodies with richness and dynamism in full rock arrangement made widescreen by keyboards and sometimes even a second percussionist.
click to enlarge Future Ghost at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Ghost at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

