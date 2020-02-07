Tip Jar

Friday, February 7, 2020

Upbeet + Rooted host their first Orlando vegan market Saturday in College Park

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA INFUSION TEA/INSTAGRAM
  • image via Infusion Tea/Instagram
Ready to eat all the snacks? Upbeet + Rooted, a self-described "mother-daughter vegan dream team," host a vegan pop-up market at Infusion Tea tomorrow, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with food and drinks, there will be gifts and other things to buy at this kid-friendly, dog-friendly College Park shindig from vendors including Project Pop, Curious Cat Bakery, Knocker Tots, Flora, Boca Fresca and many more (list in image below):

click to enlarge fbupbeet.jpg

Grab your free ticket here so they have a head count! You don't want them to run out of snacks, right?

If you miss out, they are popping up in Sarasota in March.



Location Details Infusion Tea
1600 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
407-999-5255
9am-9pm Monday-Saturday; noon-6pm Sunday
Tea and Vegetarian/Vegan
Map

