Friday, February 7, 2020
Upbeet + Rooted host their first Orlando vegan market Saturday in College Park
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 2:50 PM
click to enlarge
-
image via Infusion Tea/Instagram
Ready to eat all
the snacks? Upbeet + Rooted, a self-described "mother-daughter vegan dream team," host a vegan pop-up market at Infusion Tea tomorrow, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Along with food and drinks, there will be gifts and other things to buy at this kid-friendly, dog-friendly College Park shindig from vendors including Project Pop, Curious Cat Bakery, Knocker Tots, Flora, Boca Fresca and many more (list in image below):
click to enlarge
Grab your free ticket here
so they have a head count! You don't want them to run out of snacks, right?
If you miss out, they are popping up in Sarasota
in March.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: vegan, pop-ups, college park, markets, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.