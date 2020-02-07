Tip Jar

Friday, February 7, 2020

MX Tacos chef Ryan Manning will launch Stammtisch, a German tapas pop-up, in March

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge Ryan Manning at his Milk District taqueria, MX Tacos - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Ryan Manning at his Milk District taqueria, MX Tacos
MX Tacos' Ryan Manning – son of a German mother – is starting a German tapas restaurant pop-up called Stammtisch in March. (A "stammtisch" is a large table reserved for the regulars to meet up and sit together at German pubs.)

No, "German tapas" doesn't mean schnitzel-ized versions of Spanish bar snacks. Manning is working with another chef (from Berlin) to create tapas-sized portions of classic German dishes and baked goods. Manning's modernized German cuisine (think schnitzel flights) will pop up at various locations around town, from Whippoorwill Beer House to Barley & Vine to Redlight Redlight.

Manning will also offer the dishes with Uber Eats before opening a brick-and-mortar location in a year or two. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @stammtischrestaurant for updates.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


