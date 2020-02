Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Lake Eola will host hundreds of breeds and thousands of dog lovers this weekend and all for a good cause. - LINK This doesn't happen everyday. In fact, today's public appearance by Latin pop sensation, Prince Royce in Orlando, is only one of eight he's making to promote his new album, Alter Ego. - LINK If you missed them the last time they were in town, you have another shot to see The Rolling Stones in Central Florida. - LINK Have you seen Sea World's Seven Seas concert line-up for 2020? There's something for everyone! - LINK

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press